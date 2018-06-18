Women Are Happy When Drinking White Wine

White Wine > Red White

Experts are saying that women are happier when drinking white wine rather than red.

They found that fruity and floral white wines enhanced joy and happiness. On the other hand, red wine was associated with aggression and guilt.



In Spain, scientists gathered 200 women volunteers to tastes six white, rose and red wines and then what feelings were aroused.

The one interesting thing this study did find is that older drinkers drank to remember while younger drinkers drank to forget.



Overall the study found there was a difference in guilt amongst the ages. Young adults under the age of 35 felt less guilty than the middle-ages adults when consuming any of the wines.

As a woman who is under the age of 35, I can somewhat agree with these results. I first started out drinking red wine because I was always told it was “classy.” As time went on I realized I preferred white over red because it seemed lighter and didn’t make me feel negative thoughts.

White Wine All Day Every Day!

What type do you prefer?