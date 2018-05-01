Watch ‘NSYNC A Get Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The day has finally come for ‘NSYNC.



‘NSYNC was honored with the 2,636th star on the Hollywood Walk of fame and all 5 members, Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick, attended the ceremony.

“These four guys mean so much to me,” Justin Timberlake shared. “We’re really a family and the memories that we have and the times that we’ve shared and the families that we’ve built from it … I don’t think I could really put into words how much the four of you mean to me.”

Lance Bass talked about how it was hard to keep his sexuality a secret when the band was at their height of popularity. “I thought if I came out, ‘NSYNC would be over,” Bass revealed. “So I kept my secret and our wildest dreams were coming true. But so many nights onstage I’d see young gay fans singing their hearts out, and I just wanted them to know, ‘I was you.’ I just didn’t have the strength then.”

Carson Daly and Ellen DeGeneres were both there to honor the band of this accomplishment. “I was one of the very lucky people who got to hang with these guys when the entire world wanted to hang with them,” Daly, who hosted MTV’s TRL when the band first hit the scene, said. “I’m honored to be here for yet another milestone in the career of ‘NSYNC.”

‘NYSNC released their final album Celebrity in 2001 and broke up in 2002.