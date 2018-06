Ed Sheeran + Andrea Bocelli = Voice of Angels.



Earlier this year Ed Sheeran added Andrea Bocelli on his hit track “Perfect” and it was well, perfect.

While Sheeran was playing at Wembley stadium during his ÷ Tour in England, he brought a special guest on stage to sing a duet with him. It was none other than the Italian singer, Andrea Bocelli.

Check out!