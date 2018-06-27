Watch a Man Ride on Hood of Car Going 70 mph While on Phone

Floridians are something.



Daniel Midah, a Florida man, was driving on I-95 like any other normal day until he saw something very shocking… a man on the hood of a moving vehicle.

This Is Not A Drill. The car driving next to Daniel had a man on the hood while moving at around 70 mph. Daniel explained to WPLG-TV that he believed the man was talking on his phone with the woman driving the car.

“He didn’t even look like he was freaked out by what was going on, but I was freaking out,” Midah said. “All I was thinking is, this guy is going to slide down and she is going to hit him, and then she is going to crash into somebody else.”

Daniel shared the video of the stunt on Twitter with the caption, “When she says she’s done with you but you’re not really done with her #onlyinflorida.”

When she says she’s done with you but you’re not really done with her #onlyinflorida pic.twitter.com/4vt34VMhN6 — dani (@danimidah) June 25, 2018

The man and the woman have not been identified.