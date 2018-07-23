Want A Snake Massage?

The latest trend in the world of wellness.

A massage from a snake is a real thing.

Picture yourself laying down for a massage and then a 6-foot long snake starts to slither across your body. Then the snake wraps themselves around your feet, head and arms. Sounds like a blast, am I right?

Apparently, the pressure of the snake is supposed to be relaxing and is may release tension. The snake massage is of course with the help of boa constrictors.

Do you want to try?