“The Nanny” Reboot?

After 25 years Fran could be returning to TV.

Fran Deschner is pulling for a reboot of The Nanny.

“We’re talking about it,” she revealed to Entertainment Tonight. “Peter [co-creator & ex-husband] and I are talking about it.”

Fran said they are working on something but can’t say what.

“We’re working on a very big project.” Drescher spilled to

Entertainment Tonight. “It’s going to be very exciting for the fans, but I’m not at liberty to announce it yet. But it’s gonna be big.”

The show ended with Fran and her boss Maxwell Shefield getting married and having kids. If the remake goes through, the story will start in present time.

“The thing is our show would be the same characters 20 years later. We can’t just pick up where we left off,” Fran explained. “But in a way, that could be really good because the show can have a whole fresh bend to it.”

Since Roseanne got canceled, many fans suggest a Nanny revival could be the perfect replacement. Fran is just waiting or the call.

