The Most Rented Movie In 2017 Is…

Nothing beats lying on the couch or rolled up in bed watching a good movie. New data from the Motion Picture Association of America reveals that The Accountant, staring Ben Affleck, was the most rented movie in 2017. The film beat out Moana and Wonder Woman, which came in second and third.

This news may come as a shock since the movie only grossed $68 million in the box office. However, the movie was released at the end of 2016, so it had all of 2017 to be viewed and it was never available on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or other streaming devices.

Have you seen this movie?