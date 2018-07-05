The Most Popular Day to Find a Date During The Summer

Be prepared for more likes and swipes this weekend.

According to Match.com, the Sunday after 4th of July will be online dating’s hottest day of the summer.

That’s this Sunday, July 8th!

This interesting conclusion comes from the data and site activity over the company has complied over the past 20 plus years.

So, on July 8th, Match expects to see a 20 percent increase in activity. This includes sign up and communication compared to Valentines Day. More people won’t be out on a date, but they will be looking.

With the hottest dating day only 3 days away, refresh your profile. Update your pics, update you bio and be positive. Don’t let those good fish swim away.