The Jonas Brothers Are Working On A Secret Project! Reunion??

Oh, this is an S.O.S! Best. News. Of. 2018.

The Jonas Brothers have been spotted all over lately with a camera following them. Kevin, Joe and Nick usually they are only all together for family events, but this is definitely different.

Over the weekend they were filming something in Time Square and then went up to MTV’s TRL studios!

There is a lot of speculation that the brothers are working on a documentary. The guy who did Demi Lovato’s documentary, Grant McDowell, shared a video of him crossing the GW Bridge to Jersey hastaging documentary.

THEN, there was somebody who got wind of a possible reunion tour. (My inside 13 year old self is completely freaking out)

Something is very fishy about this whole situation.

More details below.

