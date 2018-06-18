The Chews Hosts Gained 20 Pounds Each During The Show

Some recipes are still sitting in the bellies of the casts.

After 7 years of delicious dishes, The Chew has officially stopped recoding any new episodes. During their farewell episode, the host revealed they each gained 20lbs during their time on the show.

“When we started the show I weighed 183, and I’m currently 208,” Michael Symon revealed. He even noted that he doubled his weight since he wrested in high school.

Thank you everyone…what a great ride! A post shared by michael symon (@chefsymon) on Jun 15, 2018 at 8:29am PDT

Dessert queen Carla Hall jumped in saying, ““Women don’t usually talk about their weight, but I came in at a lean 140, which is too little because I was just coming off of ‘Top Chef,’ because you know, stress, and then 145 was my regular weight. I’m [now] 162, which is the heaviest I’ve ever weighed in my life!”



After the 437 desserts she’s made she said, “I can feel it!”

Let’s not forget about Clinton Kelly. He shared that he was 200 pounds at the beginning of production and now is 220. “Two hundred and twenty pounds of masculinity,” he noted.

Even though they stopped filming, previously taped episodes of The Chew will air throughout the summer.