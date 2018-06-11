Teresa Giudice Is Now A Bodybuilder

And the Bronz goes to… Teresa Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Teresa Giudice, showed off her extremely toned and muscular body at the NPC South Jersey Body Building Championships on Saturday.

During the competition that was held in Medford, New Jersey, Giudice won third place in the bikini division. She flaunted her toned abs, arms and muscular legs in a glittery purple two piece.

Fitness became a huge part of Giudice’s lifestyle after leaving prison in 2015 for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Since then, she has been sharing her work out routines and healthy lifestyle on Instagram.