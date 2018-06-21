Steve Martin, Martin Short & Toms Hanks Have Colonoscopy Parties

This is an annual party.

Steve Martin and Martin Short stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday and revealed every year they have “colonoscopy parties” with Tom Hanks and their friend Walter Parks.

“We’re very excited,” Short, 68, said. “We go to Steve’s house around 5 p.m. the night before. We call it ‘Colonoscopy Eve’ in Canada.”

Are these the type of “parties” I should expect when I get older?

These friends all get together to avoid solid foods, drink a lot of liquids in order to get their bowels ready. If case you were wondering, Steve Martin wanted it to be nice so he got candles.

via GIPHY

(Can’t believe we are even talking about this.)

“And it’s catered,” Martin, 72, shared. “There’s Jell-O, you know, there’s not much you can (eat). You have to purge all day and then we toast.”

“We thought, everybody at our age … at a certain age, you want to get a colonoscopy,” Martin said. “We all came over, we played poker and we watched some funny movie and you drink all this stuff.”

Just when you thought this story couldn’t get any better… apparently Tom Hanks only has one bathroom in his place!

via GIPHY

Martin Short didn’t spare us any details on his part.

“What’s shocking is with Steve, you know, he’s a wealthy man,” he explained. “Who would think he would have one bathroom? I mean, by 10 p.m., the bathroom looks like Day 14 of a Carnival cruise.”

On to the actual exam day.

These four guys hop into one car to the doctor’s office and play cards to determine who goes last for the exam.

“It was fun,” Martin said. “It’s a great way to do something that you should do.”

Gentlemen, thanks for an inside look at what the future looks like.

Check out the full interview below.

