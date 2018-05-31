Snoop Dogg Breaks World Record for Largest Gin and Juice

It’s kind of hard bein’ Snoop D-O-double-G

Gin and juice world record. A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on May 27, 2018 at 11:09am PDT



Over the weekend Snoop Dogg was at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival and stirred up a delicious drink that broke a record. That is a Guinness World Record – the highest of all records.

While on stage, Snoop was joined by West Coast rapper Warren G and Top Chef Season 6 winner Michael Voltaggio to make the largest Gin and Juice.

This paradise cocktail came in at more than 132 gallons! The drink had 180 bottles of gin, 154 bottles of apricot brandy and 38 jugs of orange juice. And of course there was a pink umbrella and a giant straw to complete the drink. Snopp used the straw to mix it up.

Looking at the pictures, the cup must be around 5 feet tall. The most important question is; who drank it? No way Snopp didn’t at least taste his record breaking drink.

Snopp shared the news along with the official certification on Instagram captioning the picture, “In my DJ Khaled voice another 1.”