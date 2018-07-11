Sneak Peek at Ashlee Simpson’s New Reality Show with Husband Evan Ross

Ashlee Simpson is not longer living in the shadow.

Ashlee Simpson is returning to tv alongside husband Evan Ross with a new reality. They are currently working on writing and recording their first ever duet album.

Quick Recap

via GIPHY

Ashlee appeared on Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica (her older sister) and then she got her own spinoff, The Ashlee Simpson Show. Then, her debut single Pieces of Me was a huge success followed by three pop-rock albums, Autobiography, I Am Me and Bittersweet World.

Can’t forget when she married Pete Wentz from Fall Out Boy. After the birth of her first child in 2008, Ashlee took a step back to be a mom.

In 2014, she married actor Evan Ross, the son of singer Diana Ross. They had their first child together in 2015. Now, she’s ready to get back in the game.

Great, you’re all caught up!

Back to 2018.

The reality/docuseries show, Ashlee+Evan, will follow the married couple as soul mates, musicians, and parents with appearances from friends and famous family members.

This show will be different than her pervious shows on MTV.

“It’s a lot more like a documentary than a reality [show], the way we shot it at least,” Evan Ross shared with US Weekly in May. “It was something that we created that we ended up pitching. It wasn’t something that was given to us. It was something that we executive produced, decided what we were really trying to do and go behind it.”

Evan Ross most toneable role was Messalla in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 and Part 2. He currently landed the regular role as Angel Rivera in the season 2 of Fox’s musical drama series Star.

The new series will air on E! on September 9th following Keeping Up With the Kardashians.