Should Voicemails Be Banned?

There are plenty of ways to get a hold of someone or even leave a message these days. One of the oldest and maybe outdated methods is the voicemail.

Matt Haig, the author of the book, “How To Stop Time and Reasons to Stay Alive,” recently tweeted, “I vote to ban voicemail.” Since then, the tweet got over 5,400 likes and 1,000 retweets.

I vote to ban voicemails. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) April 18, 2018

There were many comments from twitter users saying they have a lot of unheard voicemails from over the years and were afraid to listen to them. On the other hand there were some who didn’t agree with getting rid of voicemails.

“I disagree because 99 per cent of the time I don’t answer my phone. I say if it’s important enough they’ll leave a voicemail,” a user tweeted.

I’ve found that many people don’t even leave voicemails to begin with anymore. The only messages I receive are from doctors, fake credit people or companies offering a free cruise, which is obviously a scam.

I have found an alternative to not listening to voicemails. There is this setting on my phone (iPhone) where it translates all the voicemails I receive.

Seconded. When people can already reach me by Text, WhatsApp, work email, personal email, Twitter DMs, Instagram DMs, Facebook Messenger, snail mail, and phone, WHY LEAVE A VOICEMAIL FFS https://t.co/h7CMLB6okj — Moudhy Al-Rashid (@Moudhy) April 18, 2018

Voicemails are awful. 99% of them is your dad pocket dialling you from the shops and you have to pay to listen to his inability to use a phone properly. — adam (@askyerfather) April 19, 2018

Can we just hook them up to voice-to-text and then the voicemail gets sent as a text message which is what the person should have done in the first place as I won’t answer the phone anyway! — Aaron Parker (@parkeyparker) April 19, 2018