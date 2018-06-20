Shawn Mednes’ Reaction to Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Dating

Hailey dated Justin. Then, Haley was rumored to be dating Shawn. Now, Hailey is kissing Justin. What’s going on?

Last month Shawn Mendes walked the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala with Hailey Baldwin and rumor had it they were a thing. Then the both of them denied the relationship saying they were just “friends”.

“We’re really good friends,” Mendes told W magazine. “It’s funny, she’s such a pro with this type of stuff. I want it to be amazing for her, so I’ve been trying for the past 24 hours to be really silly so that she stays on. I’m happy to walk with her — she’s amazing.”

However, over the weekend Hailey and Justin Bieber were caught kissing in a park in Brooklyn, New York. Just like us, Shawn has no idea what’s happening.

“I don’t know if they’re dating or not,” Shawn shared on Canadian program ETALK. “I love them both. They’re both really awesome people…I think that’s awesome.”

Back in 2016, Justin and Hailey dated for a while and apparently now it’s nothing serious.

“He is single and not dating anyone seriously,” an insider revealed to PEOPLE. “He is doing very well. He has known Hailey for years — she is very involved in Justin’s church. He likes hanging out with her. She is a wonderful person. They have fun together, but they are not in a relationship. They are two single people that enjoy each other’s company.”

Of course he likes hanging out with her… THEY WERE KISSING! Two ex’s just going to church together and enjoying each other’s company AND KISSING… something’s very fishy about this.

Again – What Is Going On?!