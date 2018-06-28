Shaq Wants A Career Like The Rock

Shaq The Movie Star.

Shaquille O’Neal has had a very successful career. He’s a four-time NBA champion, an analyst on TNT’s Inside the NBA, an investor and entrepreneur. But, there is one thing missing. Shaquille O’Neal the movie star!

He’s appeared in various movies and shows throughout the years, but most of them Shaq played himself and nothing compared to projects that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have been in.

“I want to be as big as Rock,” Shaq shared with Associated Press.

The Rock is a huge inspiration Shaq especially because they both started out as athletes.

“We come from the same place: athletes that transition.” Shaq shared. “That’s my goal. I want similar-type movies. I want to get thrillers. I want to get dramas. I want to do comedies. I want to be the next Rock. I want to do a thriller where I’m like a hero and beat up all the bad guys.”

Shaq first made his big screen debut 24 years ago in Blue Chips and since then has been in 15 movies. However, out of those 15, he’s played himself in nine.

“[My friends] say, “that’s not really acting.” I say, “You make a good point.” I’m just happy to have the opportunity.” Shaq explains.

His friends aren’t wrong. He should have taken on more acting roles over the past 20 years, but he went the analyst and business route instead. Shaq may be late to the game but he has what it takes to become a star. You’re not too late Shaq!

Catch Shaq in his new movie Uncle Drew which opens Friday, June 29th.