Seth Rogen Is the Voice of Vancouver’s Public Transit System

You asked, they delivered.

Seth Rogen has a new voice over gig in his hometown. He’ll be the announcer on Vancouver’s public transit system, TransLink.

Rogen will give subway riders basic instructions and tips on using public transportation. He even plans on making the commute a little less dull by adding in tidbits about the city. The script was even written by Rogen who still uses public transportation in the city.

“I’m very proud to be from Vancouver and I grew up taking public transit my whole life and I still use public transit when I’m in the city,” he said in the promo video.

I’M GONNA BE THE VOICE ON PUBLIC TRANSIT IN MY HOMETOWN OF VANCOUVER. pic.twitter.com/JduvqtqU3o — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 26, 2018

Seth wasn’t their first choice.

Earlier this year the collaboration between TransLink and Morgan Freeman didn’t go through which left an open spot. That is when fans floated the idea of having Seth Rogen voice it instead. Seth then tweeted TransLink that he’d be willing to do it for free.

“Any opportunity to enrich the lives of the Canadian people is an opportunity I will take,” he adds in the promo.

What is NJ Transit waiting for?

NJ Transit should try this out. There are so many celebrities here in Jersey that I wouldn’t be upset hearing while taking the train or bus.

Just imagine hearing Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, John Travolta, Meryl Streep, Joe Pesci, Danny DeVito, The Jonas Brothers, Wendy Williams, Michael Douglas, Charlie Puth, Ray Liotta, Queen Latifah or even Ice-T. The list goes on and on.

These special announcements may not last forever in Vancouver so enjoy hearing Seth Rogen while you can.