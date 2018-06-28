Sam Smith And Brandon Flynn Broke Up

Noooo, these two were so cute together 🙁

British tabloid The Sun reports that Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn, from 13 Reasons Why, have broken up after nine months.

The two reportedly split last week and Sam deleted every picture of them from his Instagram account. Brandon only left one up.

A post shared by Brandon Flynn (@flynnagin11) on Jan 1, 2018 at 2:24am PST

“Sam and Brandon had a real whirlwind romance,” a source explained. “They really fell for each other. But they are both so busy with their careers and unfortunately things just haven’t worked out.”

Wonder how our friend Sam Smith is doing… probably not so good.

“Sam is obviously devastated,” the source revealed. “This is the most significant relationship he has ever had. Thankfully, he is on tour across the U.S. at the moment, which has been a welcome distraction.”

That’s right, Sam’s on tour and currently in New York!

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Jun 26, 2018 at 7:51pm PDT

He takes the stage at Madison Square Garden tomorrow, June 29th, and Saturday, June 30th. Then he heads to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on July 4th.

Sam Smith is known for pouring his heart out into his music, so this unfortunate event will result in incredible songs.