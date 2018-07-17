“Rugrats” Returning to Nickelodeon + Live Action Film

2018 babies, meet the babies of 1991.

In the moment of nostalgia, add Rugrats to the list of TV shows making a comeback.

Rugrats will return Nickelodeon with 26 episodes along with a live-action movie set to hit theaters. Both will include new advetures for the babies.

Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie and Angelica are set to return along with some new characters.

The Success

“Rugrats is hands-down one of the most celebrated cartoons in TV history,” Sarah Levy, COO of Viacom Media Networks and interim president of Nickelodeon, said in a statement. “We are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand-new adventures.”

The TV series is in production and more information will be announced soon. Then the feature length film’s release date is November 13, 2020.

“What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today,” Sarah Levy continued. “Kids are fascinated with the world of babies. We can’t wait for today’s kids to meet Tommy, Chuckie and pals.”

