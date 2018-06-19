Rihanna Is Working On New Music

Finally! We need new Rihanna right now!

via GIPHY

Rihanna has been concentrating on acting recently, but don’t worry, she’s in the studio recording new music.

While a guest on BBC America’s The Graham Norton Show, The Ocean 8 star was faced with the question we are all wondering… When will be hear new music RiRi?! Fans were blowing up Graham on Twitter to ask about music, so of course he did.

“Who sent you?” Rihanna responded laughing. “I know one of my fans got to you.”

Wait for it… “I actually am in the studio and working on new music,” she revealed. YASSS!

via GIPHY

Nortan followed up asking if she has a date, like it if it will be out for Christmas, but she didn’t share those details. “They paid you well,” she responded. “You just have to wait and see.”

Check out the full interview clip below.