Planters Cheez Balls Returning in July for Limited Time

And the nostalgia keeps on rolling…

12 years ago Planters Cheez Balls were taken off shelves and it was a sad moment nationwide. Since then, fans have been begging for the return of their favorite cheese ball.

It’s time to turn that frown upside down. Planters listened and Cheez Balls are back!

“You craved, I listened. #CheezBalls are back July 1 at select stores and online! Get ‘em while they’re… cheezy.” Mr Peanut announced on Twitter.

You craved, I listened. #CheezBalls are back July 1 at select stores and online! Get ‘em while they’re… cheezy. https://t.co/mk5iY4lr03 – Mr. 🎩🥜 #SayCheezBalls pic.twitter.com/7nw7qhCFdh — Mr Peanut (@MrPeanut) June 26, 2018

Beginning July 1st, Planters Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls will hit grocery shelves nationwide and online starting at $1.99.

“We heard many impassioned pleas for us to bring Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls back over the years and we wanted to give our fans a chance to reunite with their most-missed cheesy snack,” Melanie Huet, Planters Head of Brand Building, shared. “We made sure our Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls still have the same delicious taste, airy texture and fluorescent color you know and love, so our fans can enjoy a nostalgic trip down memory lane with every canister.”

Cheese balls never went away but the ones on the shelves now are NOTHING like Planters Cheez Balls or Cheez Curls. There is something about a tin can then a plastic container.

Tins > Plastic