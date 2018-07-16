Petition To Bring “Jersey Shore” Cast Back To Seaside

The people have spoken and they want the cast of Jersey Shore back in Seaside.

A group called “Bring Back Jersey Shore” created a petition on change.org asking Seaside officials to allow the show to be filmed again in the borough.

The petition claims that the show can only bring good to Seaside and the cast helped a lot after Hurricane Sandy.

“It will greatly impact seaside heights for the better,” the petition reads. “And bring so much revenue.”

They feel this will also contribute to tourism.

Officials did allow the cast to briefly film for two days in June, but still do not plan on letting them back to film full time. “It was very limited, in the middle of the week,” Vaz has told Patch. “They did what they were here to do and they are out of Dodge.” The crew got together to celebrate birthdays.

A post shared by Jersey Shore (@jerseyshore) on Jun 9, 2018 at 11:00am PDT

As the petition explains, Snooki, Mike, Pauly, Jwoww, Vinny, Ron and Deena have all grown up. It’s not the same wild show we remember. Five out of Seven are parents/parents to be and seem to be looking at life in a different way.

After watching the drama from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in Miami, there is no way this group of friends can be as rowdy as they used to be.

Seaside isn’t the only municipality to deny Jersey Shore full time filming rights. Recently Wildwood and Brick have turned down the opportunity.

“It’s not fair that Seaside Heights, New Jersey won’t allow them back to film.”