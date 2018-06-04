Pete Davidson Already Got Tattoo’s Inspired by Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande also have matching tattoos. What’s going on here?

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on May 31, 2018 at 12:51pm PDT



After less than a month of dating, Pete Davidson already got two new tattoos that were inspired by new girl friend, Ariana Grande. The SNL star now has Grande’s initials ‘AG’ on his thumb along with the Dangerous Woman bunny ears behind his ear.

A post shared by L O N D O N R E E S E (@londonreese) on Jun 2, 2018 at 9:48am PDT

This relationship gets even more intense. Both Grande and Davidson also have matching tattoos of a small cloud on their left middle fingers. Now it’s unclear if they got them together, but it’s a really big coincidence. Great minds think alike huh.

So Ariana Grande is rumored to be dating Pete Davidson and it seems they have matching tattoos now. pic.twitter.com/H59E0HTUeQ — Aᴢʀɪᴇʟ (@WarWithinSelf) May 21, 2018



Let’s backtrack for a moment. Ariana just got back on the market after calling it quits with long time boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, and Pete recently ended it with write, director Cazzie David. By the way, he has a tattoo of Cazzie’s name.

Ariana and Pete’s relationship is so new, so you bet we’ll continue scrolling through Instagram for any updated pictures.