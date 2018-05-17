Oliver Hudson Almost Casted as Jack Pearson in ‘This Is Us”

Oliver Hudson chose his hobby over Jack Pearson.

At this point, it’s pretty much impossible to imagine anyone other than Milo Ventimiglia playing Jack Pearson on This Is Us.

Before the loving dad was casted, there was another man up for the role – Oliver Hudson.

“I went in and read and it went very well,” Hudson shared. “They wanted me to come and do a chemistry read with Mandy Moore.”

Oliver Hudson now faced a dilemma because he had a fishing trip planned the same time as the call back.

“My agent said, ‘We got a test. They really like you,’ and I said, ‘Ooh, I’m supposed to be going on a fishing trip.’ He’s like, ‘OK. So? This is a big thing.’ And I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to do my fishing trip.’”

He chose a fishing trip over Jack Pearson! What was he thinking?!

“This will tell you how much I love to fish. I had a 10-day fishing trip planned, and it’s my life. Fishing is a big part of my life and it was this 10-day fishing trip,” Hudson explained.

On the fishing trip he caught a 270lb yellowfin tuna to make up for not going to a read with Mandy Moore.

Milo Ventimiglia wasn’t the first choice to play Jack.

The producers did not like Milo’s beard or his look. That is not what they pictured for Jack Pearson.

Oliver Hudson missed out on an incredible opportunity and even admitted that when This Is Us premiered with massive ratings, he had an “Oh sh**” reaction.

Now Hudson stars in ABC’s new sitcom, Splitting Up Together.