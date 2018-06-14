Ninja & Marshmello Win First Fortnite Pro-Am Tournament

Ninja & Marshmello are a dynamic duo when it comes to Fortnite

Epic Games held the first ever Fortnite Pro-Am tournament on Tuesday and it was a huge success. This competition had professional players and celebrities team up to play the game for a $1 million cash prize

Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz, DJ Marshemello and rappers Vince Staples, PartyNextDoor and Lil Yachty all competed in the tournament.

After multiple rounds and a three and a half hour battle, popular gamer Ninja and Marshmello took the win. No surprise these two won. They’ve been playing together for almost as year.

If you don’t know who Ninja is, well he’s a huge gamer and claims to make $500,000 a month streaming himelf playing Fortnite. He’s the guy that Drake follows and occasionally plays with.

The two decided to donate half of their winnings, $500,000 to the Alzheimer’s Association.