Ninja & Marshmello Win First Fortnite Pro-Am Tournament
Ninja & Marshmello are a dynamic duo when it comes to Fortnite
And just like that we are @FortniteGame champions! @Ninja ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5ZnbWVrDwh
— marshmello (@marshmellomusic) June 13, 2018
Epic Games held the first ever Fortnite Pro-Am tournament on Tuesday and it was a huge success. This competition had professional players and celebrities team up to play the game for a $1 million cash prize
Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz, DJ Marshemello and rappers Vince Staples, PartyNextDoor and Lil Yachty all competed in the tournament.
After multiple rounds and a three and a half hour battle, popular gamer Ninja and Marshmello took the win. No surprise these two won. They’ve been playing together for almost as year.
🏆 #1 VICTORY ROYALE!@Ninja & @marshmellomusic win the #FortniteProAM with 8 eliminations, earning $1 million to donate to a charity! #GONINJA #FortniteE3 pic.twitter.com/Fpt6RUDHz8
— Luminosity Gaming @E3 🎮 (@Luminosity) June 13, 2018
If you don’t know who Ninja is, well he’s a huge gamer and claims to make $500,000 a month streaming himelf playing Fortnite. He’s the guy that Drake follows and occasionally plays with.
The two decided to donate half of their winnings, $500,000 to the Alzheimer’s Association.
I love this man @marshmellomusic
$500,000 to the Alzheimer’s association! pic.twitter.com/CkkXLdl1Dv
— Ninja (@Ninja) June 13, 2018