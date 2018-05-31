Nike Introduces Slides with Fanny Packs

Say Hello to the Bennasi “Fanny Pack” slides.

There is a new sandal in town. Nike announced they are launching their popular slides with a new addition, a fanny pack.

The Bennassi “Fanny Pack” Slide has a zippered pouch over the front. This looks like a very functional summer sandal. Now you have a spot to put your keys, money, ID and more. Just make sure you don’t loose your shoe or hope no one someone steals it because then you’re in trouble.

Nike “Fanny Pack” Benassi Slides Summer 2018 pic.twitter.com/zmyqkHmNpP — J23 iPhone App (@J23app) May 29, 2018

The sandal follows previous hybrid fashion items.

Remember the Helmut Lang leather bra bag?

The Kangaroo sneakers from the ‘80s that has a pocket in the tongue



via GIPHY

Or even the Vetement Lighter Heel

A post shared by Elsa Peixoto (@elsapeixoto) on Jan 25, 2018 at 7:05am PST

A post shared by R A N A N E G R A (@masnatalia) on Mar 17, 2018 at 4:32am PDT



According to Hypebeast, the slides will hit retailers soon.