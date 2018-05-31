732-774-3529
May 31, 2018 | Lenore Luca |

Nike Introduces Slides with Fanny Packs

Say Hello to the Bennasi “Fanny Pack” slides.

Photo: Nike

There is a new sandal in town. Nike announced they are launching their popular slides with a new addition, a fanny pack.

The Bennassi “Fanny Pack” Slide has a zippered pouch over the front. This looks like a very functional summer sandal. Now you have a spot to put your keys, money, ID and more. Just make sure you don’t loose your shoe or hope no one someone steals it because then you’re in trouble.

The sandal follows previous hybrid fashion items.

Remember the Helmut Lang leather bra bag?

Photo: SSense Helmut Lang Leather Bra Bag

The Kangaroo sneakers from the ‘80s that has a pocket in the tongue

via GIPHY

Or even the Vetement Lighter Heel

According to Hypebeast, the slides will hit retailers soon.