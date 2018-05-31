May 31, 2018 | | News
Nike Introduces Slides with Fanny Packs
Say Hello to the Bennasi “Fanny Pack” slides.
There is a new sandal in town. Nike announced they are launching their popular slides with a new addition, a fanny pack.
The Bennassi “Fanny Pack” Slide has a zippered pouch over the front. This looks like a very functional summer sandal. Now you have a spot to put your keys, money, ID and more. Just make sure you don’t loose your shoe or hope no one someone steals it because then you’re in trouble.
Nike “Fanny Pack” Benassi Slides Summer 2018 pic.twitter.com/zmyqkHmNpP
— J23 iPhone App (@J23app) May 29, 2018
The sandal follows previous hybrid fashion items.
Remember the Helmut Lang leather bra bag?
The Kangaroo sneakers from the ‘80s that has a pocket in the tongue
Or even the Vetement Lighter Heel
According to Hypebeast, the slides will hit retailers soon.