Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Engaged?

So all the Jonas Brothers put a ring on it…

Nick Jonas may be the latest pop star to get engaged.

A source told People that Nick got down on one knee a week ago and proposed to girlfriend, Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra. They’ve been together for only 2 months. Getting engaged after a short amount of time has been a new trend. Ariana Grande and Justin Beiber did it too!

Nick reportedly got engaged while celebrating Priyanka’s 36th birthday in London. He even closed down the whole Tiffany store in New York to buy a ring.

“They are so happy,” the source said.

To add to the rumors, Priyanka will not star in Bharat anymore. On Thursday, Ali Abbas Zafar, the director for the Indian film, announced her departure from the project.

This tweet was very cryptic… Priyanka let Ali Abbas Zafar know in the “Nick of time”. “Nick” was capitalized so that could be referring to Nick Jonas.

Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her … Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life 😊😉😍 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 27, 2018

Nick recently went to India to meet Priyank’s family. Maybe he caught the marriage bug since his brother Joe recently got engaged to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner.