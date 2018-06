Casino Pier/Breakwater Beach and B98.5 are teaming up to give one (1) lucky winner tickets and an exclusive pair of Meet-n-Greet passes for Niall Horan’s “Flicker World Tour” at PNC Bank Arts Center on September 15th!

All you have to do is take a SELFIE at Casino Pier and/or Breakwater Beach, tag @casinopier_bwb and use #B985ForFlicker by August 31st to be entered.

One lucky photo will be chosen and the winner will be pulled on Labor Day.