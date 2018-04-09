New Jersey Is Looking To Ban Marriage For Minors

New Jersey could become the first state to ban minors from getting married. Under a bill recommended by the state Senate Judiciary Committee, anyone under the age of 18 would not be allowed to get married. It’s a pretty straightforward bill.

Currently in the state of New Jersey, teens 16 and 17 can get married with parental consent, however teens under 16 need a Superior Court judge’s approval as well.

Think of it like this… right now the law says it’s ok to get married before getting a license, going to prom and even graduating high school.

Former Gov. Chris Christie vetoed this bill when it came across his desk last year because he thought it could conflict with religious and cultural traditions. One of the bills sponsors told NJ.com that they expect Gov. Phil Murphy to support the bill.