Monmouth Service Area Closed for Construction Until May 2019

No Food. No Bathrooms. No Gas.

As of Saturday, September 8th, the Monmouth Service Area on the Garden State Parkway is closed. There will not be any access to the facility including food, bathrooms and gas.

The 60 year old service area will be torn down to uild a new one. The new building will be 138,000 square feet and cost around $10-$15 million. The money to complete this project is at no cost to the tax payers or toll payers.

Even though building and gas stations will be closed, the commuter parking lots will remain open and the Academy Bus will continue to provide services from that location.

On the bright side, the new facility at mile marker 100 will have a Shake Shack, Chick-fil-A, Auntie Anne’s, Starbucks, and Z Mart.

The construction is scheduled to be complete in May of 2019. This leaves the Forked River Service Area, around mile marker 76, and the Cheesequake Service Area , around mile marker 124, open for motorist during the construction.