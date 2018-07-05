Miles Teller Signs On For ‘Top Gun’ Sequel

Miles Teller is the latest star to join the Top Gun sequel and star opposite Tom Cruise.

Teller will play the son of Maverick’s wingman, Goose. Anthony Edwards played Goose in the original film and when he died, Maverick blamed himself. Teller reportedly got the part over Nicholas Hoult (X-Men) and Glen Powell (Hidden Figures).

“I fell the need…” Teller tweeted in response to Variety breaking the news.

I feel the need… https://t.co/oOcIQW0zGS — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) July 3, 2018

The plot for the film has yet to be released. According to Variety, Teller’s character will be a protégé of Cruise’s character.

Top Gun: Maverick is set to release in July 2019.