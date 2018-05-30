Mariah Carey Finally Sold Engagement Ring From Ex

Only Mariah.

After rocking the 35-carat diamond engagement ring from ex, James Packer, Mariah Carey has finally decided to sell it.

Still unsure why she would still wear/flaunt something after they called it quits, but hey, it’s Mariah.

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Oct 24, 2017 at 1:24am PDT



That’s the ring ^^^

Reminder… she was wearing this ring while dating someone else! Her much younger backup-dancer boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka.

The huge diamond, worth $10 million, was part of the financial settlement they made after their split in 2017.

“Mariah has been very vocal recently about her choice to move forward in her life surrounded by positivity,” her publicist told Page Six. “That requires leaving emotional and material baggage behind, including an old engagement ring from an ex-boyfriend.”

A source has revealed that one of her business managers sold the ring to a Los Angeles jeweler for $2.1 million. There was also a confidentially agreement to keep the jeweler from revealing that the original owner was in fact Mariah Carey.