Mandy Moore Teases New Music

After almost a decade, Mandy Moore is back in the studio!

Over the past 2 years we’ve seen Mandy Moore singing on This Is Us, but finally she’ll have new music of her own.

Friday she shared a snippet of herself in the studio on Instagram hinting at a musical comeback last year.

“Getting back to it,” she wrote in the Instagram caption. “It’s time. I miss it. I’m not scared anymore. No more excuses. No more allowing someone’s else insecurities to dictate my relationship to music and singing. Boom. Also- this is just a little demo of something @themikeviola and I worked on yesterday… but still, it’s a start!”

The last full length album Mandy Moore released was Amanda Leigh in 2009.