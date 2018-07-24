Lindsay Lohan Is Getting Her Own Reality Show on MTV

Filmed on one of the best party islands in the world.

Lindsay Lohan has basically said good-bye to America, yet her latest endeavor screams American. Sources claim the actress has just signed on for a new reality show on MTV.

The show is based on her new beach resort club, Lohan Beach House, in Mykonos, Greece and sources say filming starts in August.

A post shared by Lohan Beach House Mykonos (@lohanmykonosofficial) on Jun 7, 2018 at 6:49am PDT

“Lindsay is telling pals that she has a signed deal for a new reality show,” a source said. “Bunim/Murray is producing, and it’s about Lindsay’s new beach club in Greece.”

Bunim/Murray Production worked on Living Lohan as well as Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Road Rules.

The reality show will introduce Lindsay and her crew in the Mykonos scene. FYI: Mykonos is a huge party island. Trust ME, the girl who lost her phone during a beach party.

Then when the summer is over, the show will follow Lindsay and her crew to Rhodes, Greece as they launch a new location of the beach club.

Just take a look at how beautiful this place looks! Definitely tuning in for this series.