Law Proposed to Make It Illegal to Check Work Emails After Hours

A New York City Councilman is trying to create a balance between work and life. Rafael Espinal is proposing a bill to the legislation that would make it illegal to look at your work email outside of the regular work hours. . The “Right to Disconnect” bill would be the first of its kind and would band private employers to require it’s employees from being on call after their work hours.

“I think that because of technology,” Espinal explained to The Observer. “The lines have been blurred on when the work day begins and when the work day ends, and there are employers who take advantage of that fact.”

He believes this law would allow employees to “decompress, reduce anxiety and be able to perform better when they get to the work the next day.”

Some say they could use the break while others think the government shouldn’t get involved.