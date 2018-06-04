Katy Perry Leaves Sexy Comment on Orlando Bloom’s Instagram

Katy Perry’s flirting with Orlando Bloom over Instagram.

Sometimes you mean to send someone a DM but it turns out to be a pubic post.

The other day, Orlando Bloom shared a video on his Instagram promoting his new play, Killer Joe, London. Katy Perry must have been really turned on because she commented on the video, “I need a season pass for that ass.”

Turns out she accidently posted that comment on his video instead of sending it as a direct message. “Opps I meant to send that to you privately,” she quickly added.

The two ex’s seem to be on good terms lately. Despite the busy schedules they have, they are making time to see each other. This is definitely another sign that they are back together.

Katy Perry recently flew to London to see Orlando in Killer Joe.