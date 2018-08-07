Justin Timberlake and Dax Shepard Team Up For Game Show on Fox

Justin Timberlake is producing a new game show with huge cash prizes. Spin the Wheel will give contestants the chance to win more than $20 million per episode. This is one of the biggest game show prizes in primetime history. All they just have to spin the 40 foot wheel and tackle pop culture trivia.

When the player answers a question right, more prize money is added to the wheel’s wedges. When the answer is wrong, wedges are added that could bring their total back to zero.

The show will be hosted by Dax Shepard.

“I can’t think of a better job than giving out millions of dollars to nice people,” Dax Shepard shared. “It’s my chance to finally be Willy Wonka.”

Spin the Wheel is set to air on Fox this fall.