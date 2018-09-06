John Krasinski Almost Quit Acting 3 Weeks Before Becoming Jim Halpert

John has his mom to thank for not walking away.

Before becoming an A-list actor and director, John Krasinski was a trying to make a name for himself while working as a waiter in New York.

“If you don’t have a nibble or a bite in two and a half or three years, you have to make me one promise,” Krasinski’s mom told him. “You have to pull yourself out, because as your mother you can’t ask me to tell you to give up on your dream.”

Just when he was about to give up, his mom stepped in and then he landed a role on The Office.

“And she said, wait it out… Don’t give up just yet,” Krasinski shared with Stephen Colbert. “And three weeks later, I got The Office.”

Mom’s do know best.