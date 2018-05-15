John Cena Wants A Family With Nikki Bella After Break Up

First, John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella in the ring in front of thousands of people. She said yes. Then, Nikki ended the relationship a few weeks before the wedding because he didn’t want kids. Now, John wants to be the father of her children. What is going on?



All the details were dished on Today.

“I still love Nicole, I would love to marry Nicole, I still would love to have a family with Nicole,” John explained to Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford on Today. “It was an unfortunate set of circumstances where our relationship ended.”

John Cena also reiterated that he wants to have a family with her.

“The point is for anyone out there speculating on what’s going on, I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work,” he shared.

But how is John actually doing after their break up a month ago…

“It’s up and it’s down,” Cena opened up. “It’s been incredibly reflective, which is amazing, but it’s very difficult. I had my heart broken out of nowhere…or for me it was out of nowhere. Anyone who has experienced that knows it comes with a series of bad feelings.”

After these heartfelt words circulated, Nikki Bella had some things to say about her ex-fiancé.

“John is such an amazing man. He really is the love of my life,” Bella told Entertainment Tonight. “I truly hope one day that we can work it out and get back together. I think there is hope.”

This makes me wonder whether or not the break up was a publicity stunt or not.