Inside Ed Sheeran’s Songwriting Process – Documentary Trailer [Watch]

If you ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes during Ed Sheeran’s songwriting process? His new documentary, Songwriter, does just that + more!

Sheeran’s filmmaker cousin followed him during the making of his album Divide and caught everything about his childhood, career and creative challenges.

The trailer highlights various scenes Ed Sheeran as a child playing various instruments. Then it flash forwards to him going back to high school to see his music teacher who was a huge influence with his songwriting.

“The album is the peak of my songwriting and musical ability,” Sheeran explains in the trailer. “It might be that I never get this again. The last two albums were building up to something. This one, it definitely feels magical.”

2016 Hiatus

Remember when Ed was MIA for a whole 2016 year? Well, this documentary got it all on camera and it’s not like most. The footage is 100% raw and there aren’t even any sit down interviews. Then, towards the end Ed Sheeran was just sitting there talking to the camera like a confessional.

Murray Cummings was the only one who could have gotten the footage he did. Family is a huge part of Ed Sheerans life, which is how his cousin was able to share this version of the story.

“I decided to make something different,” Murry Cummings, the filmmaker, shared. “I wasn’t going to show fame. I didn’t want paparazzi, screaming fans or big stadiums. I didn’t want to have sit down interviews because I didn’t want to tell the audience how something came to be, I just wanted to show them. And I wanted the focus to be the songwriting.”

Songwriter, first debuted at the Berlin Film Festival and Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Apple soon picked it up and has a release date of August 28th.