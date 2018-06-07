IHOP is Changing Its Name

IHOP is teasing us with their name change.

For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT — IHOP (@IHOP) June 4, 2018

The International House of Pancakes announced they are changing their name and but we don’t know what is it.

All we know is that the company will be changing from IHOP to IHOb. The ‘p’ is flipped to a ‘b’. This sudden change has caused fans to go crazy with trying to guess what the name will be.

“We’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18,” the company shared on Twitter. Monday

Have you figured it out yet?