IHOP is Changing Its Name
IHOP is teasing us with their name change.
For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT
— IHOP (@IHOP) June 4, 2018
The International House of Pancakes announced they are changing their name and but we don’t know what is it.
All we know is that the company will be changing from IHOP to IHOb. The ‘p’ is flipped to a ‘b’. This sudden change has caused fans to go crazy with trying to guess what the name will be.
“We’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18,” the company shared on Twitter. Monday
IHOb? What could it b? #IHOb
— IHOP (@IHOP) June 5, 2018
Have you figured it out yet?
B-cause we know you’re all getting used to our new name, here’s a guide to helb you bronounce it broberly. We suggest listening to it at least 30 times. pic.twitter.com/9z80MIp08q
— IHOP (@IHOP) June 6, 2018