Hollywood Is Casting Actors Based On Social Media Following

The more likes, follows and views on social media = success.

Forget the resume, Hollywood studios are now looking for actors who have a strong social media following.

Actress Samantha Colley, from National Geographic’s Genius, is saying the lack of social media followers is stressing her and other actors out when auditioning for roles.

“One of the depressing things for me is that I’m asked in auditions about Instagram and how many followers I have,” Colley recently told The Post. “It’s becoming blurry about what people want an actress to be.”

Actors are using their social media presence to convince studios they will draw an audience to their project.

“Actresses are now saying, ‘I have 1 million followers. If you employ me in a film, I can guarantee 1 million people.’ ” Colley revealed.

Hollywood insiders are revealing that casting agents are now looking for actors who are also influencers. Actors who have a good following on digital platforms such a YouTube or Facebook Watch, are more likely to be casted than those who don’t. This is resulting in less experienced actors landing roles over professionals.

“Producers want built-in viewership,” Sarah Clark, the owners of Compass Casting, shared. “It’s hard to fight them when it’s like, ‘Well, this kid has 5 million followers [and] if he promotes [the project] at least 100,000 of those people will see it.’ ”

It’s official, we’ve hit a point where popularity overrules talent.

But… we’d be lying if we said we didn’t check out a film or show just because we like a cast member.

(cough cough Baywatch because Zac Efron. Who doesn’t love him regardless if the movie is not good?)