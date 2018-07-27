Here’s Why Halsey Takes Kitty Litter On Tour

When you gotta go, you gotta go.

What happens when Halsey’s gotta go during a show? Glad you asked. She runs off stage to use a trash can that filled with kitty litter. Yup, you read that right. Halsey pees in a trash can filled with kitty litter during her performances.

Halsey shared all the details during a quick interview with Benny Blanco that was posted on Instagram.

A post shared by @itsbennyblanco on Jul 18, 2018 at 12:31pm PDT

“I’ve peed during my show before. I’ve pissed myself during the show,” she admitted. “I just run backstage, pull my leotard to the side, and piss in a garbage can.”

Like any normal person, Blanco then asked, “Do they have garbage cans on call?”

And, well, the answer is yes!

“Yeah, and it’s filled with kitty litter,” Halsey explained.

Lets assume it’s to mask the smell of pee for everyone around.

