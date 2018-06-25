Hear About Demi Lovato’s Relapse In New Song “Sober”

Demi promises to get help.



Demi Lovato has always been open about her recovering from addiction and her new single “Sober” does just that.

After celebrating 6 years of sobriety, Demi admits that she recently suffered from a relapse.

“To the ones who never left me, we’ve been down the road before. I’m so sorry. I’m not sober anymore,” she sings in her new song “Sober.”

The song doesn’t exactly say how she had a slip but does say how sorry she is.”I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again.” Demi sings. “I want to be a role model but I’m only human.”

Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten ❤ @rockinriolisboa pic.twitter.com/cv51ssaqu4 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 24, 2018

When Demi shared a clip of the lyric video on Instagram, she captioned it, “My truth.”

“I’m sorry that I’m here again. I promise I’ll get help.”