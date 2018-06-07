June 7, 2018 | | News
Hailee Steinfeld Meets Bumblebee In Transformers’ Spin-off Trailer [Watch]
Bumblebee is now a Beetle
Last year it was announced that Bumblebee was getting its own Transformers spin-off movie with Hailee Steinfeld as the lead alongside John Cena.
Now we officially have the first trailer for the upcoming movie. In the first look, Steinfelds character goes to a junk yard finds a yellow Volkswagen Beetle with the key still in the ignition. After taking the car home, she discovers the car is not a regular car… Cue the Bumblebee transformation.
Bumblebee hits theaters on Christmas.