Hailee Steinfeld Meets Bumblebee In Transformers’ Spin-off Trailer [Watch]

Bumblebee is now a Beetle

Last year it was announced that Bumblebee was getting its own Transformers spin-off movie with Hailee Steinfeld as the lead alongside John Cena.

Now we officially have the first trailer for the upcoming movie. In the first look, Steinfelds character goes to a junk yard finds a yellow Volkswagen Beetle with the key still in the ignition. After taking the car home, she discovers the car is not a regular car… Cue the Bumblebee transformation.

Bumblebee hits theaters on Christmas.