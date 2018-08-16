732-774-3529
August 16, 2018

Goodbye Pumpkin Spice, Cinnamon Roll is the New Trendy Flavor for Fall

It’s time for a new fall flavor.

Pumpkin Spice has been the signature fall flavor for years now and now it’s time for something new. Say Hello to Cinnamon Roll.

Many companies have started to create their signature dishes with a cinnamon flair.

Ben and Jerry’s has a new vegan Cinnamon Buns ice cream.

Cheesecake Factory has introduced Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake.

Sam’s Club has a Giant Cinnamon Roll Cake.

And,  cinnamon rolls to create pie crust has been trending on Pinterest (That’s how you know it’s becoming a serious trend).

Cinnamon + Fall = Deliciousness