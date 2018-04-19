Girl Goes To Prom In A Casket

Talk about an entrance.

Georgia High School Senior, Alexandrea Clark, went to prom in a casket over the weekend. This stunt was intended to warn her classmates about the dangers of doing drugs on the big night and could result in a teen in a casket.

‘I was thinking about my class and how they are going to prom and doing the bad stuff after prom; like having drugs and doing all that,” she explained.

She pulled up in a hearse and with the help of a guy (most likely her prom date), Alexandrea popped out of the casket. There were so many of her classmates surrounding the arrival and of course capturing the moment. This was definitely a memorable start to prom.

Alexandrea Clark has been interning at a funeral home and aspires to be a funeral director. Even though she took an untraditional approach to arriving at prom, she wasn’t trying to offend anyone.