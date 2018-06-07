June 7, 2018 | | News
Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Are Back Together?
That break up didn’t last long.
Back in March, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid announced their break up after two years of dating. Then, a month later the two were spotted kissing.
Tuesday, after the premier of Ocean’s 8, Hadid shared a picture of them cuddling on her Instagram story.
Are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Back On? Model Seemingly Confirms Rekindled Romance with New Photo #PeopleNow https://t.co/kK2z0Jppp1 pic.twitter.com/PgYTUjNK7m
— People (@people) June 6, 2018
Do you think they are back on?