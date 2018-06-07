Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Are Back Together?

That break up didn’t last long.

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jul 13, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

Back in March, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid announced their break up after two years of dating. Then, a month later the two were spotted kissing.

Tuesday, after the premier of Ocean’s 8, Hadid shared a picture of them cuddling on her Instagram story.

Are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Back On? Model Seemingly Confirms Rekindled Romance with New Photo #PeopleNow https://t.co/kK2z0Jppp1 pic.twitter.com/PgYTUjNK7m — People (@people) June 6, 2018

Do you think they are back on?