Free Ferry Ride from Tuckerton Seaport to Beach Haven

Forget the traffic on RT 72 over the bridge to Long Beach Island. Starting in August, for a limited time, it’ll be a quick ferry ride from Tuckerton to Beach Haven.

For 14 days throughout the summer you’ll be able to hop on a ferry from the Tuckerton Seaport to Beach Haven and back. The ferry will run on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays starting August 5th.

In addition to the summer dates, the ferry will be operating for two days during Chowderfest weekend, Saturday, September 29th and Sunday, September 30th .

The ferry will leave the Tuckerton Seaport at 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m, and the Beach Haven Taylor Avenue Municipal Dock at 9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Don’t forget – It’s FREE!

For updated and more info, visit LBIferry.com